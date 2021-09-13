Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.76. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MC stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

