Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

Shares of MAA opened at $189.49 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

