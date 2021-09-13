Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $7.52 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

