Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 96,823 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.80 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

