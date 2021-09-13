Red Wave Investments LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,449,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after buying an additional 508,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after buying an additional 261,382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 632,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,598 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 606,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

