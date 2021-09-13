Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Invests $4.40 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

