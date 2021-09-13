Red Wave Investments LLC Buys 2,410 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.50 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.