2,845 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.04 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

