Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 452.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $916.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.