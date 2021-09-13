Intersect Capital LLC Buys 915 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $256.70 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

