Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

