Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,360 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

