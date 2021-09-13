Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $9.20 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 619,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,082,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 191,596 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

