MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE:MIN opened at $3.70 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
