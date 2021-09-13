Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.14.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.