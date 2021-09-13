Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

