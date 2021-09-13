Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 607,165 shares of company stock valued at $26,817,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.