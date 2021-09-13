Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 2,864 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.