Aviva PLC Has $58.89 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 733,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of ES opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

