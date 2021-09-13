Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANF opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

