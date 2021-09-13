Van ECK Associates Corp Has $165.81 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $165,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

