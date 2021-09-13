Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Decreased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt comprises about 4.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $46.68 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

