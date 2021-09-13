Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 560 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

