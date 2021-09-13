Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hexcel worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

