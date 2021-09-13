Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 91,274 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 91,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $192,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $325.50 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.