Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078,576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.49% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $218,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 144.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,221,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 721,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 973,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

