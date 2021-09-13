Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,441,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 599,815 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $292,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $73.50 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

