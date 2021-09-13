State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 596 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Biogen worth $72,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $299.81 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

