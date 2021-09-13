Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $111,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $102,261,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $96,717,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $345.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

