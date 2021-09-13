Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of ASML worth $386,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in ASML by 10.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $858.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $875.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $773.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.36. The stock has a market cap of $351.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

