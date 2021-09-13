Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives $18.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of PRYMY opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

