$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.41 million, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

