Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $457.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

