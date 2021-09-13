Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.63.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $469.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.23. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

