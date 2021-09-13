Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $219.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after buying an additional 441,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $183.09 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

