Kyber Network Crystal v2 Hits Market Cap of $302.96 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $302.96 million and $39.00 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 173,833,529 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

