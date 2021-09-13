Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.78 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $87.78 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00140533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00176451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,675,803 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.