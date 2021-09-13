JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $213,481.24 and approximately $323.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.72 or 0.00776055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01202805 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.