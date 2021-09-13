Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.10% from the stock’s previous close.

DSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.52 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.