Lossless Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $504,695.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00176795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.45 or 1.00201603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07143006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

