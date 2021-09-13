Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

