Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of B2Gold worth $503,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in B2Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 439,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.