American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

