Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 48,174 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 3.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.72% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,309,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

FNV stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.