American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Fluor accounts for 2.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fluor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

