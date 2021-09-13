Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

