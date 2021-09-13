Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

