Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $567.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

