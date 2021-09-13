B. Riley Trims Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price to $56.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $37.78 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.