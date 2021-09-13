Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

WMT opened at $145.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,116,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,419,710. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

